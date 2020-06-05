New Delhi: After a Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to Jamia Millia Islamia scholar Safoora Zargar, Twitter erupted in rage questioning why there is no outrage for her at a time when #BlackLivesMatter protest and death of a Kerala elephant have dominated social media. Also Read - Kerala Elephant Case: 1 Arrested in Connection With Pregnant Elephant Death in Palakkad; Another Jumbo Might Have Met Same Fate

While rejecting her bail plea, the Additional Sessions Court judge Dharmender Rana said that the court found no merit in her application.

Quashing her petition, he further said, “When you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind to have carried the spark a bit too far and spread the fire. The acts and inflammatory speeches of the co-conspirators are admissible under the Indian Evidence Act even against the accused.”

The case

Zargar, also the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell after being accused of hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in the Delhi’s northeast area in February this year.

Safoora has been in prison since Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested her on April 10 and this was the third time Zargar’s bail petition was rejected.

Outrage on social media

Many on social media questioned the hypocrisy of those who are mourning the death of the pregnant elephant but have no sympathy for Zargar, who is being forced to stay in prison despite being pregnant while under the threat of Covid-19.

One user wrote, ”The only fault of Sarfoora Zargar is not being a pregnant elephant. That way the shamelessly selective and privileged mob would have expressed their plastic outrage”.

Sir, @narendramodi there is a pregnant woman lying in jail {name- Safoora Zargar}.She carries life inside her. I urge you to reconsider her living conditions during this crises. Maybe placed in isolation?The mothers of the country will feel safe with your decision #JaiHind — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) June 5, 2020

Safoora Zargar denied bail again today. She's in Tihar Jail since April 10. Everyone's crying for a pregnant elephant but a pregnant Muslim woman is the least of anyone's concern.#ReleaseSafooraZargar pic.twitter.com/4UDNMNWYix — Mohammed Umair (@umairansari205) June 5, 2020

People who were upset about pregnant elephant’s death need to support Safoora Zargar too who has been jailed for exercising her democratic rights. If you can’t support this 21-week pregnant woman, all your tears for Kerala elephant were fake.#ReleaseSafooraZargar https://t.co/HKKNNSMO69 — Dr. M.K. Muneer (@MKMUNEER) June 5, 2020

When you outrage over injustice to a pregnant elephant but show no concerns about injustice to a jailed pregnant Muslim woman, you don’t show your sensitivity but only expose your hypocrisy. #MuslimLivesMatter — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) June 4, 2020

#ReleaseSafooraZargar If you have even once tweeted, liked, retweeted on #ElephantDeath or related hashtags, but maintain total mum on plight of pregnant Sarfoora Zargar, then my dear You don't give a damn about any death Your are just a self serving public peacock

Thank you — Vinamra (@Duneemperorpaul) June 4, 2020

There were also people who questioned as to why BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Pragya Thakur, who were accused of inciting violence, were still roaming free.

When Mishra, Thakkur and Pragya are walking free in this nation, #SafooraZargar, a pregnant lady, was denied bail by the DelhiCourt. She has been booked under the UAPA for alleged conspiracy behind Delhi riots and has been in custody since April 10. READ https://t.co/XaDZ2dknJH — Elina (@LawyerInBaking) June 5, 2020

Another wrote, ”Hard not to feel ashamed at the sort of virus and venom that’s spread in the society in the past six years. Outrageous that a court should deny bail to a young, pregnant woman #SarfooraZargar on the flimsiest of grounds.”

Here are other reactions:

They have nothing on her. But continue to harass her. This is just inhuman! If something happens to her or her child who's responsible? #ReleaseSafooraZargar https://t.co/8KbOiEUV64 — Hasiba Amin 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) June 5, 2020

Jamia student #safoorazargar is pregnant, in no position to destroy evidence, had been protesting a law as is her Constitution-given democratic right. Charging her under draconian #UAPA, now denying her bail is not just remorseless but even de-humanises a young woman pic.twitter.com/jTaaX0xEHi — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) June 5, 2020

Disregarding basic principles of criminal law, this sham order makes a peaceful protester culpable for acts of violence, despite no "evidence" of her participation, or incitement of violence.

This is the murder of freedom of speech. #NoJusticeNoPeace https://t.co/mZebWeGQlz — Shreya Rastogi (@shreyarastogi30) June 4, 2020

Safoora zargar's bail rejected and is still jailed along with her baby in her womb. Both of them are innocent. Be human and #ReleaseSafooraZargar and her unborn child too. Don't show your brutality to a child who hasn't came in this world yet.

Stand for her. — Sakina Wanii (@Anumwanii) June 5, 2020

Safoora Zargar has been denied bail yet again! It's a blot on humanity that a pregnant woman is in jail for no crime! And it's a message the govt is giving muslims that they don't have to speak for their rights! #ReleaseSafooraZargar #ReleaseAllPoliticalPrisoners #safoorazargar — Nabiya Khan | نبیہ خان (@NabiyaKhan11) June 5, 2020

The reasoning in the order is absolutely muddled. Still an attempt to break it down : 1. Court says there is prima facie case of conspiracy for road blockade as part of CAA protests. That's at max an IPC offence, which is bailable. #safoorazargar https://t.co/k88VTbUIYu — Manu Sebastian (@manuvichar) June 4, 2020

Some also started a petition demanding her release:

Sarfoora Zargar is a pregnant Muslim student who got put into jail in India and was denied bail because she decided to speak up against islamophobia and the CAA in India. Please can we sign and share this position to invoke a change. https://t.co/EAdc2mr9ru — H🧸 (@HAli1008) June 4, 2020

All those who have been charged under UAPA Act are muslims

Meanwhile politicians who lead chants to gun down those who dissent are living under govt. protection in the comforts of their home.What does it tell you about a govt that is scared of its students? #ReleaseSafooraZargar pic.twitter.com/ee5MULWRGe — Sayed Arbaz Shah (@sayedarbaz786_) June 5, 2020

Zargar’s lawyers had moved the court for bail on April 18, before the UAPA was invoked against her. A second application filed on May 2 was also rejected.