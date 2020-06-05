New Delhi: After a Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to Jamia Millia Islamia scholar Safoora Zargar, Twitter erupted in rage questioning why there is no outrage for her at a time when #BlackLivesMatter protest and death of a Kerala elephant have dominated social media. Also Read - Kerala Elephant Case: 1 Arrested in Connection With Pregnant Elephant Death in Palakkad; Another Jumbo Might Have Met Same Fate
While rejecting her bail plea, the Additional Sessions Court judge Dharmender Rana said that the court found no merit in her application.
Quashing her petition, he further said, “When you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind to have carried the spark a bit too far and spread the fire. The acts and inflammatory speeches of the co-conspirators are admissible under the Indian Evidence Act even against the accused.”
The case
Zargar, also the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell after being accused of hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in the Delhi’s northeast area in February this year.
Safoora has been in prison since Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested her on April 10 and this was the third time Zargar’s bail petition was rejected.
Outrage on social media
Many on social media questioned the hypocrisy of those who are mourning the death of the pregnant elephant but have no sympathy for Zargar, who is being forced to stay in prison despite being pregnant while under the threat of Covid-19.
One user wrote, ”The only fault of Sarfoora Zargar is not being a pregnant elephant. That way the shamelessly selective and privileged mob would have expressed their plastic outrage”.
There were also people who questioned as to why BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Pragya Thakur, who were accused of inciting violence, were still roaming free.
Another wrote, ”Hard not to feel ashamed at the sort of virus and venom that’s spread in the society in the past six years. Outrageous that a court should deny bail to a young, pregnant woman #SarfooraZargar on the flimsiest of grounds.”
Here are other reactions:
Some also started a petition demanding her release:
Zargar’s lawyers had moved the court for bail on April 18, before the UAPA was invoked against her. A second application filed on May 2 was also rejected.