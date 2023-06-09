Home

Thief Fails To Steal Liquor At Shop Due To Automatic Locks, Video Leaves Netizens Baffled

A video capturing a failed theft attempt at a liquor store has been circulating on the internet, causing amusement among netizens.

A video of a thief's failed attempt at stealing liquor has left netizens in splits. | Photo: Facebook/ The Bottle-O Beechboro

A video capturing a failed theft attempt at a liquor store has been circulating on the internet, causing amusement among netizens. The incident took place near Australia’s Perth on June 6.

In the video, a man can be seen carrying a box of liquor as he approaches the cash counter. Suddenly, he changes direction and hastily moves towards the exit in an attempt to escape with the stolen liquor, taking advantage of the store employee’s preoccupation. However, upon reaching the door, he realizes it is locked. He then retraces his steps back to the cash counter and returns the stolen liquor.

Watch The Video Here

The CCTV footage of the failed robbery attempt was shared on the Facebook account of the liquor store, Bottle-O Beechboro, with the caption, “Does anyone know this guy?….” Since its sharing, the clip has garnered thousands of views and sparked discussions among Facebook users in the comments section.

While some users expressed sympathy for the would-be thief, others raised concerns about the potential dangers that could have arisen from the situation.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“This is the greatest!!What an epic fail!!” a Facebook user commented.

“How embarrassing.” A second Facebook user said

“Thats NOT a smart thing on the part of the shop assistant. Honey you likely dont get paid enough to lock yourself into a shop (seemingly alone) with a thief. Nothing is worth your safety he is on camera let him go,” said the third user.

“How dangerous, what if he got violent? she put herself in a terrible situation and got lucky,” another commented.

“Tries to run off nek minit fails,” another said.

“A brave woman at the till…! Good on her…!,” a user praised the woman employee’s braveness.

