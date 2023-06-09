By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Thief Fails To Steal Liquor At Shop Due To Automatic Locks, Video Leaves Netizens Baffled
A video capturing a failed theft attempt at a liquor store has been circulating on the internet, causing amusement among netizens.
A video capturing a failed theft attempt at a liquor store has been circulating on the internet, causing amusement among netizens. The incident took place near Australia’s Perth on June 6.
Also Read:
- Disturbing Video Shows Russian Tourist Eaten By Tiger Shark In Front Of Father
- On Camera: Man Brutally Stabbed In Front Of Family In Delhi's Nand Nagri Area; Victim Had Punched Attacker 2 Yrs Ago
- WATCH: Foreigner Grooves To Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan's Song Tere Vaaste, Netizens Are Impressed | Viral Video
In the video, a man can be seen carrying a box of liquor as he approaches the cash counter. Suddenly, he changes direction and hastily moves towards the exit in an attempt to escape with the stolen liquor, taking advantage of the store employee’s preoccupation. However, upon reaching the door, he realizes it is locked. He then retraces his steps back to the cash counter and returns the stolen liquor.
You may like to read
Watch The Video Here
The CCTV footage of the failed robbery attempt was shared on the Facebook account of the liquor store, Bottle-O Beechboro, with the caption, “Does anyone know this guy?….” Since its sharing, the clip has garnered thousands of views and sparked discussions among Facebook users in the comments section.
While some users expressed sympathy for the would-be thief, others raised concerns about the potential dangers that could have arisen from the situation.
Here Are Some Interesting Comments
“This is the greatest!!What an epic fail!!” a Facebook user commented.
“How embarrassing.” A second Facebook user said
“Thats NOT a smart thing on the part of the shop assistant. Honey you likely dont get paid enough to lock yourself into a shop (seemingly alone) with a thief. Nothing is worth your safety he is on camera let him go,” said the third user.
“How dangerous, what if he got violent? she put herself in a terrible situation and got lucky,” another commented.
“Tries to run off nek minit fails,” another said.
“How dangerous, what if he got violent? she put herself in a terrible situation and got lucky,” a user commented.
“A brave woman at the till…! Good on her…!,” a user praised the woman employee’s braveness.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.