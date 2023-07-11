Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Thief Recites Hanuman Chalisa, Donates Rs 10, Steals Rs 5,000 From Donation Box At Haryana Temple
He sits in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman and stays there for a few minutes.
Haryana Temple Theft: A thief decamped with Rs 5,000 by breaking the lock of the donation box at a Hanuman temple in Dharuhera, Rewari district of Haryana. However, what he did before committing the theft is a matter of much interest and discussion.
Also Read:
- Proposed Rithala-Narela Corridor of Delhi Metro May Get Extended Up to Kundli in Haryana
- Delhi Continues to Witness Traffic Jam, Waterlogging; Kejriwal Says No Flood Threat | What We Know So Far
- Schools in Haryana’s Panchkula to Remain Shut on July 11, 12 Due to Heavy Rains | Here’s When Classes Will Resume
Trending Now
As the CCTV footage shows, he sits in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman and stays there for a few minutes during which he keeps his eyes and attention on the devotees. He even places a Rs 10 note at the deity’s feet and recites Hanuman Chalisa. As soon as he finds a suitable opportunity, he opens the box and takes out a wad of currency notes, and walks away.
You may like to read
The priest, who was unaware that a theft had taken place, closed the temple doors that night and went home. When he returned the next morning, he found the lock of the donation box broken, reports India Today.
It further adds that when the CCTV footage was checked by the police, the thief was seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and offering money at the deity’s feet before committing the theft.
Police have registered a case against the man and launched a hunt to nab him.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you