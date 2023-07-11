Home

Thief Recites Hanuman Chalisa, Donates Rs 10, Steals Rs 5,000 From Donation Box At Haryana Temple

He sits in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman and stays there for a few minutes.

Police have registered a case against the man and launched a hunt to nab him.

Haryana Temple Theft: A thief decamped with Rs 5,000 by breaking the lock of the donation box at a Hanuman temple in Dharuhera, Rewari district of Haryana. However, what he did before committing the theft is a matter of much interest and discussion.

As the CCTV footage shows, he sits in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman and stays there for a few minutes during which he keeps his eyes and attention on the devotees. He even places a Rs 10 note at the deity’s feet and recites Hanuman Chalisa. As soon as he finds a suitable opportunity, he opens the box and takes out a wad of currency notes, and walks away.

The priest, who was unaware that a theft had taken place, closed the temple doors that night and went home. When he returned the next morning, he found the lock of the donation box broken, reports India Today.

It further adds that when the CCTV footage was checked by the police, the thief was seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and offering money at the deity’s feet before committing the theft.

Police have registered a case against the man and launched a hunt to nab him.

