New Delhi: A thief in the US state of Oregon has been making headlines recently after it stole an unlocked vehicle with a child inside and returned within moments to lecture the mother. At present, Oregon authorities and police are on the lookout for the thief as he lectured the mother for keeping the child in the car, ordered her to get the tot out of the car and drove away with the vehicle.

According to a Fox News report, the four-year-old' tiny tot's mother had pulled her vehicle near the front door of a meat shop and while inside the store just feet away, the suspect got into the car, which was unlocked and running, and drove off, said police. But soon the driver did a "half-block loop" and briefly returned the vehicle to the mini-mart after he probably realized that there was a child inside the car.

"He presumably realizes that her car has a child in it, does a half-block circle, [and] returns in order to return the child. He lectures her that she shouldn't leave her child in an on, unlocked vehicle. He orders her to get in the car and retrieve her child, said Beaverton Police Department spokesperson Officer Matt Henderson.

The thief even “threatened to call the police on her”, said Henderson.

“What she did was not a crime. She was within sight and sound of her child,” Henderson told the local publication. “But she left the car running, so take that extra step, take the keys with you,” he added.