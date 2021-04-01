Bijnor: In a bizarre incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, a thief suffered a heart attack after he found out that the money he had robbed was far more than what he was expecting. The thief was so overjoyed to find the huge amount of money, he had an attack and a large part of the money had to be spent in his treatment. The matter came to light when one of the two thieves was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the theft committed last month in the Kotwali Dehat area and he confessed before the police during interrogation. Also Read - Now, Butter Coffee Makes an Entry to the World of Bizarre Food! Netizens Say, 'Bass Yahi Dekhna Baki Tha' | Watch

Bijnor Superintendent of Police, Dharam Veer Singh, said two thieves broke into a public service centre owned by one Nawab Haider on the intervening night of February 16 and 17. Following a complaint lodged by Haider, over Rs 7 lakh had been stolen from the centre.

The police had registered a case against unidentified accused and launched a probe. On Wednesday, police claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, Naushad and Ejaz, both in their early 30s, from Alipur under the Nagina police station area.

(With IANS inputs)