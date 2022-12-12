Thief Tries To Steal From Truck, Driver Ties Him To Bonnet Enroute Punjab Police. Watch Viral Video

Two videos, one, in which the thief is seen stealing the sack from the truck and the other, when he is caught and tied to the truck and taken to the police station have gone viral.

VIRAL VIDEO PUNJAB THIEF TIED TO TRUCK ENROUTE POLICE STATION

Trending News: A thief who tried stealing from a moving truck was caught by the driver red-handed and brought to a police station in Punjab tied to the bonnet of the truck. The shocking incident occurred in Sri Mukhtar Sahib town of Punjab on Sunday (December 11). Two videos, one, in which the thief is seen stealing the sack from the truck and the other, when he is caught and tied to the truck and taken to the police station have gone viral.

In the first video, the thief is seen stealing the sack from a fully loaded moving truck while his companion follows on a motorcycle. He drops the sack of wheat from the truck while his companion turns his bike and both flee from the spot with the stolen booty.

In the second video, the thief is seen tied to the front of the truck, while a man talks about taking him to the police station.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO PUNJAB THIEF TIED TO TRUCK ENROUTE POLICE STATION:

The helper of the truck driver tied the youth in front of the truck over stealing 2 sacks of wheat in #Muktsar. pic.twitter.com/Wfy8osQyvA — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 11, 2022

Deputy Superintendent of Sri Muktsar Sahib Jagdish Kumar has confirmed the incident and said that action would be taken against both the thief and the man who tied him to the truck.