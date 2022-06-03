New Delhi: A bugler, who seemed to be inspired by the Marvel’s character ‘Spiderman’ (all for wrong reasons), climbed onto the balcony of a house in Khajuri area of northeast Delhi to commit a robbery. The accused, then escaped very swiftly with a gold chain, ring and a mobile phone. The entire act was caught on CCTV camera.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Jain Hospital In Delhi, 5 Fire Tenders Rushed To Site

According to news agency ANI, the robbery took place on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1. The video showed the bugler first climbing atop a car parked outside the house and then dangling from electricity wires to climb into the house. He was then seen escaping through the gate. A gold chain, a ring and a mobile phone were reported stolen the house.

Surendar Singh, the owner of the house located in the Khajuri Khas area, said that the thief was seen outside his house at around 2.17 AM.

“He was in the house for half an hour. There were seven to eight people in the home. My almirah was unlocked and he took from it a gold chain, a ring and a mobile. My mother woke up around that time and she called other people in the house. Hearing this, the thief escaped. We informed the police about the incident,” he told ANI.

An FIR has also been registered based on the complaint of the victim.