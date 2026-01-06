Home

Viral

Thiefs failed robbery attempt in Kota! Caught in homes exhaust fan hole, cops come to rescue

Thief’s failed robbery attempt in Kota! Caught in home’s exhaust fan hole, cops come to rescue

Two police officers from inside and two from outside tried to release him from the hole. The man can be heard crying in pain in the video. Scroll down to watch it.

Thief’s failed robbery attempt in Kota! Caught in home’s exhaust fan hole, cops come to rescue

Viral video: A shocking case from Rajasthan’s Kota has come to light. A video has been widely circulating on social media, which shows a thief stuck in the house’s exhaust fan hole. The man is seen with his head outside the hole, with the other part of his body dangling outside. What’s shocking is that he kept hurling threats at the house owners after getting caught. As a result, the house owners called the local police authorities, who also came to the man’s rescue and helped him to free himself from the hole.

Viral thief caught in Kota home’s exhaust vent

A theft did was foiled after the thief got stuck in the exhaust vent of the house he was trying to enter in Kota district of Rajasthan. Later, owner alerted cops who arrived and rescued him. pic.twitter.com/SQnpIrXP3s — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 6, 2026

The viral video circulating on social media shows that the thief gets caught in the hole of an exhaust fan in a house in Rajasthan’s Kota. The thief is heard threatening the house owners, saying that his associates are nearby and that they should let him go. The dangling man is then released from the exhaust fan hole with the help of police authorities.

Where were the house members?

Now, a question may cross your mind: “Where were the house members when the thief tried to get inside from the hole?” The answer is that the house members had reportedly gone to a temple. On returning back, they received the unanticipated surprise of seeing the thief stuck inside the exhaust fan hole.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What’s happening now?

The house members then went ahead and notified the police authorities. Two police officers from inside and two from outside tried to release him from the hole. The man can be heard crying in pain in the video. The concerned authorities mentioned that the thief had been taken into immediate custody and is under interrogation. The associates of the man had already escaped, and the ‘police’ sticker car used to reach near the house had also been taken.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.