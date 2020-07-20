Jamshedpur: In a bizarre incident, thieves cooked mutton, rice and feasted in a COVID-19 patient’s house in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur and then fled with Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery on Thursday night. Also Read - Drunk Noida Man Parks His BMW on Roadside to Urinate, Thieves Flee With The Car

According to a report by Hindustan Times, thieves stole Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000 from the house of a COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH).

“Thieves stole Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000 from the house of a Covid-19 patient undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) here. Police guards have been deployed and the areas have been declared a containment zone. We are investigating the case,” Alok Ranjan, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

After the owner of the house tested Covid-19 positive on July 8, the house and the adjoining area was declared a containment zone. So, for the last one month, the patient’s wife and children have been staying in their native village, according to the patient’s brother.

Taking advantage of this situation, the thieves reportedly entered the house by breaking open the rear door with sharp weapons and crowbar. An investigation into the case has been ordered.