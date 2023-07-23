Home

Thieves Leave Rs 500 Note At Doorstep After They Find Nothing ‘Worth Stealing’ In Delhi House

While leaving, they left a Rs 500 note at the doorstep. (Representational image: shutterstock.com)

Bizarre Robbery: Strange and bizarre things keep on happening around us and they never fail to amuse us. Just like this one incident where a gang of thieves broke into the house of a software engineer in Delhi. They didn’t find anything worth stealing there. While leaving, they left a Rs 500 note at the doorstep.

The engineer wasn’t at home at that time and when he returned, he found that the front door lock was broken but nothing was missing and all almirahs were intact, said the Delhi Police.

The incident took place in Rohini, said the police adding that a theft was reported at a residence in Sector 8, Rohini and the 80-year-old complainant was met by a police squad from the North Rohini Police Station when they arrived at the scene of crime. According to the victim, he had gone to Gurgaon with his wife on July 19 at around 8 am to visit his son, who lives there.

His neighbour called him on Friday morning to inform him that his house has been broken in. When he got home, he saw that the main gate’s lock was broken but nothing was stolen as they didn’t keep expensive items at home. Even the cupboards and almirahs were intact.

He disclosed that a Rs 500 note was found at the doorstep of their house.

In a similar incident that too took place in the Farsh Bazaar region of East Delhi’s Shahdara about a month ago, two thieves attempted to rob a couple at gunpoint but ended up giving them a Rs 100 note and fled the area without causing them any harm.

They did so because the couple had only Rs 20 with them.

