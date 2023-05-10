Home

Viral

‘Think Before You Click’: Assam Police’s Innovative Tweet on Cyber Safety is Going Viral

‘Think Before You Click’: Assam Police’s Innovative Tweet on Cyber Safety is Going Viral

Viral 2023: The Assam Police has come up with a creative way to convey a crucial message about online safety. The police department shared an image of a blue sky with their logo and an arrow directing

Viral 2023: The Assam Police has come up with a creative way to convey a crucial message about online safety. The police department shared an image of a blue sky with their logo and an arrow directing users to the ALT badge in the bottom left corner. When clicked, the image description appears, warning users not to click on random links and to stay safe in the cyber world. Many Twitter users praised Assam Police for using a straightforward image (of a blue sky) to convey a powerful message.

The one-line tweet from Assam Police reads, “Click to know more!” When the user clicks the image’s ALT badge, a small pop-up window appears with the message, “Remember, don’t just ‘mouse’ around the web, ‘click’ with caution.” It also contains the hashtag #ThinkBeforeYouClick.

You may like to read

The term “ALT” stands for alternative text, which is what is used on Twitter to refer to image descriptions. Users can tell when someone has added a description to an image by looking for the ALT badge on the image.

Check Assam Police’s Innovative Tweet on Cyber Safety HERE

Click to know more! pic.twitter.com/F6o0ToIvXN — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 10, 2023

Users praised the “innovative” approach taken by the Assam Police to alert them to crimes committed online. Till now, the viral tweet has received over 23.4k views and over 300 likes. The viral tweet has received many witty comments. “Awesome,” wrote one user. Another user expressed,”Lovely. Top notch creativity.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.