It might seem impossible but a 92-year-old man in Vietnam, who is the proud owner of 5-metre-long hair has gone 80 years without washing, combing or cutting his hair! Well, this isn't for some world record but because of his belief in a faith that prescribes leaving untouched what a person is born with.

The man named Nguyen Van Chien worships nine powers and seven gods and strongly believes that it was his calling to let his hair keep growing.

“I believe if I cut my hair I will die. I dare not to change anything, not even combing it. I only nurture it, cover it in a scarf to keep it dry and clean and looking nice,” Chien told Reuters.

When he was a child, his school mandated him to cut his hair, however, when he left studies after 3rd grade, he vowed never to cut, comb or wash it again.

”I remembered my hair was black, thick, and strong. I combed it, untangled it to make it smooth. But when I heard the calling from the divine power, I knew immediately that I was chosen. I touched my hair and overnight it has become really hard. It has attached to my head and became a thing of its own”, he further said.

He uses an orange turban to protect his hair and keep it dry. Notably, his fifth son, 62-year-old Luom, helps him take care of his supremely long and thick hair.