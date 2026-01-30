Home

This airport is the size of New York City and bigger than Mumbai; Where is it located?

New Delhi: Have you ever wondered which is the world’s biggest airport, and where it is located? Today, we are going to tell you about the largest airport in the world, which is even bigger than Mumbai in terms of area.

Air travel is the fastest mode of transportation, and it has made it easy to travel from one country to another in a very short time. For arrival and departure purposes, flights have to take off and land, for which air strips are required, and these are built at an airport.

Every country has its own airport, and many more airports are being built around the world. Today, we are going to tell you about an airport that is considered the largest in the world. Let’s find out where this airport is located and how large its area is.

World’s largest airport

The world’s largest airport is located in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. Its name is King Fahd International Airport. Commercial flights began operating from this airport in 1999. Since then, this airport has been known throughout the country and the world.

The biggest feature of King Fahd International Airport is its area, which is 299.61 square miles (776 square kilometers). It is said that this airport is approximately the same size as New York City, which has two major airports within its city limits. It is also said that this airport is even larger than the city of Mumbai.

When was it built?

According to reports, King Fahd International Airport was built for the operation of commercial flights in 1999. Construction of the airport began in 1983 and was completed on November 28, 1999. During the Gulf War, this airport was used as a US airbase. The airport is large, but not busy.

10 million passengers annually

Although King Fahd International Airport is the largest in the area, it cannot be called a busy airport. It has three terminals. According to reports, more than 10 million passengers travel through it annually.

King Abdulaziz International Airport is Saudi Arabia’s number one and busiest airport. This airport primarily serves pilgrims travelling to Mecca. It is located approximately 19 kilometres north of downtown Jeddah and 80 kilometres northwest of Mecca. Thousands of passengers can always be seen at this airport.

