Needless to say, mosquitoes are considered to be the deadliest animal on Earth as they have been known to disseminate diseases and viruses including Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever, killing millions of people every year. Also Read - 750 Million Genetically Engineered Mosquitoes Are Being Released in Florida, Here's Why

Scientists all over the world have been relentlessly trying to find a solution to the mosquito menace. One such brave scientist went a step ahead and fed himself to a swarm of mosquitoes, in order to chalk put a plan to eradicate dengue mosquitoes.

University of Melbourne entomologist Dr Perran Stott-Ross let his arm be fed upon by a mosquito swarm experimentally infected with a Wolbachia, a bacterium known to block the spread of dengue, ScienceAlert reported.

Though he has been doing this research for years, it only came to limelight recently after he spoke about his work in interviews.

In one of his Twitter posts that went viral in May this year, he shared an image of his arm after a day of feeding, writing that he’d lost 16ml of blood. Check out the video:

Record day of mosquito blood feeding today. ~5000 female mosquitoes fed and 16 mL of blood lost. pic.twitter.com/7OzeQ9rGl7 — Perran Ross (@MosWhisperer) May 7, 2020

Dr Perran works with the mosquitoes on a daily basis, feeding them by sticking his arm through some bug-proof netting.

“Sometimes it can sting a little bit if they get you in the right spot, but mostly it’s just slight irritation. It’s absolutely itchy later. As soon as I take my arm out, I have to resist the urge to scratch, ” he told ScienceAlert.

Notably, dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection, characterised by signs including high fever, rashes, muscle and joint pain etc, which kills an estimated 25,000 people every year.

If not treated on time, dengue can lead to complications including heart and lung damage. It can also drop your blood pressure to dangerous levels and eventually lead to death.