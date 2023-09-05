Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Instagram Page Hack Impresses Internet

Home

Viral

This Auto Driver’s Request To Tag His Insta Page Is Peak Bengaluru Moment

This Auto Driver’s Request To Tag His Insta Page Is Peak Bengaluru Moment

Impressed by an auto rickshaw driver’s initiative, an X user recalled how he urged him to mention his Instagram page in case they decided to film a video while en route in his vehicle.

Bengaluru auto driver names his content creation page as over_young. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Needless to say, Bengaluru auto drivers possess a unique charm because of their talents. Time and again, they have been a regular topic of discussion on social media. From being troublesome with exorbitant fares that burn a hole in your pocket to having some unique ideas that inspire a diverse spectrum of individuals, they have always been an internet sensation. In yet another ‘peak Bengaluru’ moment, an auto driver has taken the internet by storm with his ingenious idea. With the acceleration of technological change, content creation has become increasingly common among today’s youth, who frequently share their experiences on social media. Taking proper advantage of this growing trend, a Bengaluru-based auto driver prints his Instagram ID on his rickshaw to garner followers.

Trending Now

Bengaluru Auto Driver Garners Attention

In a recent incident, impressed by the auto rickshaw driver’s initiative, an X (formerly known as Twitter) user named Udayan recalled how he came across an auto driver in the IT city who ingeniously urged him to mention his Instagram page in case they decided to film a story while en route in his vehicle. This left a lasting impression on the passenger, and he called the auto driver a ‘digital marketing rickshaw wala’. He shared an inside picture from the rickshaw that prominently showcases his Instagram ID, over_young, printed on the rickshaw.

You may like to read

Along with the picture, the user wrote, “A rickshaw wala has his Instagram handle printed on his rickshaw and wants me to tag him. He claims it’s normal for folks to post rickshaw rides while en route to work. I’m not going to lie, I love the hustle. And this is 100% @peakbengaluru.”

Digital marketing 🤝 Rickshaw wala A rickshaw wala has his instagram handle printed on his rickshaw and wants me to tag him. He claims it's normal for folks to post rickshaw rides while en route to work. Not going to lie, I love the hustle. And this is 100% @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/RSFh9Ajuz7 — Udayan (@udayan_w) September 3, 2023

Here’s How Netizens Reacted To The Creative Mind

Soon after the video was dropped on the microblogging site, it started gaining traction, and people began responding to the creative mind.

One user commented, “This is the real creator economy”.

This is the real creator economy 🤌 — Anshu (@ashandilya64) September 3, 2023

“Man, it’s the new generation!”, another X user remarked.

Man it's new generation! — Ayush Sharma (@tyayush) September 3, 2023

Prior to this, another internet user shared how she came across an auto rickshaw driver who integrated a QR code as his smartwatch’s screensaver. Along with the post, she shared a picture of the driver accepting payment through the code with full swag and called the man ‘Tony Stark’ from the iconic movie, Iron Man.

Today I met namma Tony Stark in @nammayatri 🛺 Asked my auto driver for the QR code. Man flipped his hand and showed me his smartwatch. Turns out he's saved the QR code as his smartwatch screensaver. So much swag 🫡@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/ZDvNGOB0zD — enthu-cutlet 🍜 (@_waabi_saabi_) August 15, 2023

Isn’t the world heading towards digital growth?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES