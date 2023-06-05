Home

This ‘Baahubali Sandwich’ Is Every Foodie’s Dream, But We Bet You Can’t Finish It

The vendor has managed to put every possible thing in the 'Baahubali Sandwich' - from jalapenos to beetroot.

The video has garnered a lot of attention on Instagram.

Most of us think of sandwiches as the perfect way to deal with hunger pangs. After all, the dish has been ruling our hearts since we were kids. But what if the yummilicious snack turns into a challenge for us to eat? Yes, we bet you cannot finish this ‘Baahubali Sandwich’ in one go. Wanna know, why? Bipin Big Sandwich, an eatery in Mumbai, has the biggest and the cheesiest sandwich in the country to offer. And, you just cannot gobble it up in one go.

A video recently posted on Instagram shows a vendor selling a humongous ‘Baahubali Sandwich’. The video opens with the vendor taking a few bread slices and cutting their sides. He goes on to prepare the triple-decker sandwich using a generous amount of cheese and plenty of vegetables. As the video proceeds, we can see him skilfully layering the pieces of bread. The quick but smooth layering has everything that a food lover wants.

For the first layer, the vendor uses green chutney and sliced baby corn, followed by onion rounds and flower-shaped capsicum covered in grated cheese and a slice of buttered bread. Then comes the next layer which has pineapples, olives, jalapenos, mayonnaise and again, lots of grated cheese.

The vendor smears some fiery red chutney with the addition of tomatoes, cabbage, mayo, shredded cabbage, and beetroot. That’s not all. This layer also has a whole lot of cheese which is then topped with the last piece of bread. Did we forget to mention that the vendor, while plating it, adds more cheese and crunchy potato chips? Well, he does.

The video has garnered a lot of attention and people can’t help but fill the comment section. While some users took a dig at the vendor for using every ingredient to prepare the sandwich, others burst into laughter after watching the video.

A user jokingly said, “Some people believe that he’s still adding toppings on that sandwich.”

Another one mocked, “The “mummy ke kitchen mein jo hai sab daal do” sandwich.”

“I can’t stop laughing, the comments lamaoooooo,” commented an individual with a handful of laughing emojis.

“This was painful,” an account remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPOONS OF MUMBAI | Ronak Rathod (@spoonsofmumbai)



Just like the ‘Baahubali Sandwich’, another dish is making rounds on the internet. This bizarre fusion of pasta and all-time favourite Indian snack samosa has to be seen to be believed. A video of the absurd combination shows a person breaking apart the triangle-shaped snack only to leave foodies in shock. The content inside the deep-fried Samosa includes spicy red macaroni cooked in Indian style using peas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dilli ka chaska | Food Influencer (@dillikachaska)



The video of the pasta samosa caught the attention of Swiggy as well. The food delivery platform dropped a hilarious reaction in the comments section that read, “Kuch toh sharam karo janaab (Have some shame sir).”

