Netizens Shocked To See ‘Bachelor’ Chicken Biryani On Swiggy

This ‘Bachelor’ Chicken Biryani On Swiggy Amazes Netizens; Pic Goes Viral

Priced at Rs 284, the ‘Special Masala Chicken Biryani (Bachelor)’ in all likelihood was shared online by a bachelor who was astonished to see that the status has become a measuring unit.

The Special Masala Chicken Biryani (Bachelor) is priced at Rs 284. (Image Credits: Twitter)

India has a vast and diverse culinary tapestry, with each region having its own traditional type of food. There is some or other food for every person that provides a solution to the stress of modern life, and if you are someone who loves eating spice-rich cuisine, then biryani must be at the top of your list. Be it for bachelors or families, biryani has ruled as the best-selling dish on Indian food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato. Biryani has consistently ranked above other dishes as the most-ordered food item in India, but there is no doubt that it is impossible for many to finish a plate of biryani alone. So, this time, a restaurant has found a solution for all the ‘single’ people out there and the move has certainly shocked netizens.

What Is This Viral ‘Bachelor’ Biryani?

Recently, a screengrab from food delivery app Swiggy has been doing rounds on the internet, showcasing a restaurant’s best-selling dish: Special Masala Chicken Biryani with an unusual portion size ‘Bachelor’. The ‘bachelor’ in this context might indicate that the biryani would serve just one person. But Twitter (currently known as X) users were quick to react to the astonishing wording of the dish on the microblogging platform. Priced at Rs 284, the ‘Special Masala Chicken Biryani (Bachelor)’ in all likelihood was shared online by a bachelor ‘Monarch’, who wrote, “When did we become a measuring unit?”

Have a look at the post:

When did we become a measuring unit? pic.twitter.com/sUDvcK0cwx — Monarch (@basbhaimomo) September 7, 2023

Here’s Some Interesting Comments From The X Users

Since being shared, the screenshot has begun to circulate on the microblogging site like wildfire. People, especially bachelors, chimed in to the comments section and filled it with rib-tickling jokes about chickens, bachelors, and many more. Some also joked that the restaurant was paying tribute to its biggest customer segment, bachelors. Ones who don’t like cooking and hence end up placing an order several times a week.

An X user commented, “The food industry respects its patrons, unlike the real estate industry.”

The food industry respects its patrons. Unlike the real estate industry — The Product Life 🚀☕️✌🏼 (@TheProductLife) September 8, 2023

Another individual jokingly commented, “Maybe the chicken was muscular, popular and spectacular.”

maybe the chicken was muscular … and popular … spectacular … — bis (@itsokaybis) September 8, 2023

“Finally, some respect for the biggest customer segment!”, an account remarked.

Finally, some respect for the biggest customer segment! — shoutaloud (@shoutaloud17) September 8, 2023

Another X user wrote, “They need to be specific. Is it meant for a bachelor, or was the chicken involved in the preparation, a bachelor?”

They need to be specific. Is it meant for a bachelor, or was the chicken involved in the preparation, a bachelor? — Sanjay (@yaaitsmesanjay) September 8, 2023

“SI Unit of Chicken Biryani: Bachelor,” commented a person

SI Unit of Chicken Biryani: Bachelor — Praveen Naik (@praveencn77) September 8, 2023

What are your views on this ‘Bachelor’ Chicken Biryani?

