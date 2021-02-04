New Delhi: Couples tying the knot these days love to do something unique on their special day to stand out from the crowd, be it their wedding location, attire or something different with the invitation card. But, this Bengal couple left social media users as well as their guests in awe with their exceptional wedding menu card which was designed like an Aadhaar card. Also Read - Hyderabad Couple Steals Idols from Temples to Perform Special Puja to have Children

Ever since someone posted their wedding menu card on Facebook it has been going viral on all social media platforms. Speaking to India.com, the couple, Gogol Saha and Subarna Das, said that they were quite excited to see their wedding menu card being widely shared by people. Also Read - Woman Spots Banana The Size of Her Arm, Says 'It was the Most Delicious Banana She's Ever Eaten'

On being asked how did they come up with this unique menu card idea, Saha said, “It was my wife Subarna’s thought, and as we both support ‘Digital India’ what could have been a better way to show support than this?” Also Read - UP Police Asks Differently-Abled Woman to Pay for Diesel to Find Kidnapped Daughter

Saha further said that their guests were surprised to see the menu card and some even wondered if Aadhaar card was made mandatory to even attend weddings these days. “Many even asked me if I left my Aadhaar card on the dining table, and this was extremely funny,” added Saha.

The couple tied the knot on February 1 (Monday) and are both residents of Rajarhat area of Kolkata, while Subarna is a health care professional, Saha is a sales and marketing employee in the city.