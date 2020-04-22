Kolkata: With schools and colleges closed amid the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, teachers and professors are doing their best to ensure that students don’t miss out on their education and are taking the help of technology to conduct online classes. Also Read - Bizarre! Goa Teacher Gets COVID-19 Cure in Vision, Ayush Ministry Will Examine if True

However, going above and beyond his call of duty, one such teacher is garnering all praises for his commitment to teaching. Subrata Pati, a history teacher is giving lessons to his students while sitting atop a neem tree in his village situated 200 km away from Kolkata. The reason? Poor internet connectivity. Also Read - Google Thanks all Teachers And Child Care Workers With Doodle Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The 35-year-old teacher was battling with the fluctuating phone network when he thought of this idea to conduct classes from a tree, so he would get better connectivity there. So, now every morning, he climbs up the neem tree next to his house and parks himself on a makeshift wooden platform tied to its branches and receives uninterrupted signals on his cell phone.

“I have temporarily shifted from my Kolkata residence to Ahanda, which is a part of the state’s Jangalmalal area, to be with my family in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. That done, I couldn’t have shrugged off my responsibility as a teacher. The Internet network here is mostly patchy, so I had to look for a solution,” he said.

While being up on the tree, he takes food and water along with him, as he has to conduct two to three classes at a stretch.

“Sometimes the heat and the urge to pee bother me, but I am trying to adjust… sometimes storms and thunder shower damage the platform, but I try and fix it the next day. The attendance is usually high for his classes”, said Subrata Pati with a broad smile.

“The students keep boosting my confidence. They have always been very supportive. They assured me that they would put in their best efforts to score well in my paper,” he added.