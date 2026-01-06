Home

Bihar man’s innovation in cost of only Rs 100000 is going viral… it runs 100 km on a full charge, it can…

Murshid Alam of Purnia built an electric jeep using indigenous technology in 18 days which can be easily purchased for ₹1 lakh. It can easily travel 100 kilometers on a single charge.

The thinking and abilities of today’s youth are no secret. In fact, today’s youth are adept at managing with low costs, using their own ingenuity and home-made improvisations. One such talented and capable young man lives in Purnia. Murshid Alam of Purnia, in just 18 days of hard work, has built an electric jeep that can travel up to 100 kilometers on a single charge. Let’s learn more about this home-made improvisation by Murshid Alam.

Previously he worked as a mechanic

According to reports, Murshid Alam said that he previously worked for a mechanic in Purnia. After completing his education, he began working as a mechanic and worked at several locations. He then returned to his home in Purnia and resumed his work as a mechanic. His shop there began to do well. He explained that during this time, he suddenly had the idea to build a vehicle that would be inexpensive, easy to operate, and could comfortably carry five people. It would also make it easier for farmers to transport their crops and fertilizers.

Murshid Alam explained that he has developed an electric jeep similar to the 2:1 system, which has a 5-seater engine and a separate trolley. He said it took him approximately 18 days to build this electric jeep. The cost of this electric jeep was approximately 1 lakh rupees. This electric jeep is fully charged in 5 hours and can easily travel 100 kilometers. It can comfortably seat 5 people. Farmers can also use this jeep for farming, where a trolley can be attached to the rear. This electric jeep is both comfortable for riding and for transporting farmers’ crops.

This jeep will be available at a price of Rs 100,000

Murshid Alam explains that this electric jeep has four wheels, a speedometer, a battery charging point, tubeless tires, and power steering, among other special features. This makes it easy to drive, and anyone can easily afford it for ₹1 lakh. This vehicle will also help address the unemployment problem. However, purchasing this vehicle will cost you ₹100,000.

