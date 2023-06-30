Home

This Couple Recklessly Driving Has Left Delhi Police’s Attention

To aware people of the risk of ‘reckless driving’, Delhi Police recently shared a video on Twitter. The video shows a couple on a bike and the boy recklessly driving it.

Delhi Police has done it again! Through its witty and smart tweets, the Delhi Police is known for adopting some unique ways to teach the netizens about safety rules and to raise awareness. It has, time and again, made the headlines for its unconventional ways to talk about a specific topic. Now, another attention-grabbing tweet on the microblogging site is what has caught the attention of the public. To aware people about the risk of ‘reckless driving’, Delhi Police recently shared a video on Twitter. The video shows a couple on a bike and the boy recklessly driving it.

The terrifying video shows the man performing highly dangerous stunts while driving at a very high speed. Accompanying him is a woman who can be sitting as a pillion rider, with none of them wearing a helmet.

As the video proceeds, the man loses his balance and falls off the motorbike. The woman, too, fails to prevent herself from falling off. The alarming video has a caption written with it that reads, “JAB WE MET with an accident due to reckless driving.” In the background, Delhi Police has also added a song from ‘Jab We Met.’ Not only this, it also added a humorous text on the video ‘Ye risk haye baithe bithaye haddiyan tudwaye’.

The video is going viral and has evoked a range of emotions in people. It is receiving numerous comments and reactions. “Ohhhh BEAUTIFUL.. It is in deed needed.. The Number of Road Romeos in Delhi is increasing day by day putting life of themselves and of others at Risk. Hence,let there be some Exemplary Enforcement, Punishments & Fines so as to make these as a Precedents for rest others,” wrote a Twitter user.

It is in deed needed.. The Number of Road Romeos in Delhi is increasing day by day putting life of themselves and of others at Risk. Hence,lete there be some Exemplary Enforcement, Punishments & Fines so as to make these as a Precedents for rest others. — DIBYALOCHAN SAHU,Advocate (@DLSAHU100) June 28, 2023

Another person tweeted, “Message delivered in a subtle but powerful way. Salute to Delhi Police for their innovative ideas to enlighten people.”

Salute to Delhi Police for their innovative ideas to enlighten people — Sukhvinder Kaur Sandhu (@FighterJatti) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, some also praised Delhi Police for choosing such a unique way to inform people about safety rules. One user said, “That’s the best way to describe the road safety rules.”

That's the best way to describe the road safety rules… — Kundan Singh (@kundansingh7903) June 28, 2023

The viral video has garnered around 50,000 views since being uploaded on June 28.

