Internet Praises Ice Cream Vendor’s Solar-Powered Truck In Delhi, See Pic

This Delhi Ice Cream Vendor’s Solar-Powered Truck Innovation Amazes Netizens, Pic Goes Viral

A photograph, showcasing a ‘Mahalakshmi’ ice cream truck standing on a street with solar panels on top, has recently gone viral. The image has captivated online audiences, leading to widespread discussions for the vendor’s innovation.

The photograph has been initially uploaded on a Reddit sub ‘r/delhi’. (Photo Credits: Reddit)

Delhi is quite famous for its scorching weather, especially during the summer months. Regardless of the season, parts of the city experience surging temperatures all throughout the day which creates havoc in the lives of the natives. This rising temperature is accompanied by power cuts. So, to combat these difficulties, a Delhi ice cream truck ‘Mahalakshmi’ has equipped its roof with solar panels to maintain the frozen treats’ freshness. This initiative has captivated online audiences and has taken the internet by storm, leading to widespread discussions for the vendor’s innovation and benefits of entrepreneurship.

The Viral Photograph

The photograph, which was initially uploaded on Reddit, shows a ‘Mahalakshmi’ ice cream truck standing on a street with solar panels on top. The fact that an ice cream vendor could afford such an expensive solar panel is what comes as a shocking development to netizens.

Have a look at the pic below:



Traditionally, ice cream vendors used to rely on energy-intensive Glycol freezers. The Glycol freezer is not only heavy but also demands a comparatively large amount of power. This is when solar panels have to come to the rescue for these vendors. This sustainable technology is a cooling solution during the sweltering summer months that helps in keeping the ice creams solid.

Here’s How Reddit Users Reacted To The Viral Image

Since being uploaded, the post has piqued the curiosity of many netizens and users chimed in to the comment section and flooded it with praises.

A Reddit user wrote, “This is properly a proprietary business and the main owner must be having 10 or more of such vehicles. They generally have the funds to afford such things. Unless you know this guy personally and he is the sole owner.” Another individual informed, “The Government is offering everyone to install the Solar Panel on your home, yes it will cost you heavily but the Government is offering a subsidy for it. Just sharing information, just in case you can afford to buy it.” “That’s the benefit of going into business yourself!” commented a user. “Because you pray for Laxmi and this guy already has Mahalaxmi,” an account jokingly remarked.

What are your thoughts on this new adaptation?

