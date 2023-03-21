Home

Viral

This Dog Deserves ‘Best Actor Oscar Award’ For Its Performance, Watch

This Dog Deserves ‘Best Actor Oscar Award’ For Its Performance, Watch

It pulls the dead dog with its legs, shakes it, and licks it, but the dead dog does not respond.

The man pulls the dead dog by its leg and drags it as if to take away the dead body and dispose of it.

Viral Video: When we are bored we try to amuse ourselves by talking to our friends or by playing some game. Sometimes, we even try to pull a prank on them. But we humans are not the only ones who play pranks. There have been reports of certain animals and birds tricking their predators by using different means like changing their colour, playing dead, or distorting their bodies to look a lot bigger than their actual size.

Something similar is shown in the video that we are sharing with you. It shows a dog frantically trying to wake up its friend who seems to have died. It pulls the dead dog with its legs, shakes it, and licks it, but the dead dog does not respond. A man is standing nearby and watching all this. After some time, the man pulls the dead dog by its leg and drags it as if to take away the dead body and dispose of it. Just then the dead dog gets up and runs away and it is followed by the dog who was trying to wake it up.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres with the caption, “watch to the end! 🤣🤣🤣”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

watch to the end! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9WPY1tEAsV — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) March 20, 2023

Honestly, even I was heartbroken when I saw the video for the first time but now I am forced to think that there is a lot that we have to learn about animals and their behaviour with us and those from their own species.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.