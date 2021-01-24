New Delhi: Have you seen this adorable video of the elderly couple dancing to one of the most peppy songs ‘Woh Chali Woh Chali’ yet? If not, get ready to be blown away by their beautiful performance at a cafe in Kolkata. The video of the couple was shot and posted on Facebook by a woman named Mamta Sharma Das on Saturday and ever since then, the video has garnered 9K likes and nearly 10K shares on the social media platform. Also Read - Video of Model's Dangerous Bikini Shoot at Devils Pool in Victoria Falls Goes Viral | Watch

The video was shot at the famous Hard Rock Cafe in Kolkata where a local band ‘The Grooverz’ were playing Indi pop songs of the 90s. Das posted the video with caption, “Last night at Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata was something else. The band played 90s Indi pop and songs that made me live through my school life. Booze and nostaligia is a deadly combo and when the company is great the vibe bifold.” Also Read - Singapore Airlines Passenger Films Near Collision with 'UFO' from Flight Just Moments Before Landing

Adding the video to her post, she added, “This couple grooving was parents of the lead vocalist, I envy this guy. HRC (Hard Rock Cafe) never felt so soft.” Also Read - Man Wearing PPE Kit Steals Jewellery Worth ₹ 13 Crore from Southeast Delhi showroom | Watch

Watch the video here:

The video was later shared by the official handle of the cafe where they wrote, “‘Age is just a number’ and this lovely couple proved it last night with their incredible dancing! Happiness, love, music, dance , food and drinks along with our forever rockin’ vibe is what we always look forward to at Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata.”

Soon after the video was posted on the online platform it not only went viral but people have been wowing all over the internet about the video as many shared comments like “What I precisely want with my love. Hope he’ll agree to do it with me someday”, “Best thing in Facebook” and some even tagged their beloveds saying “You and me after 40 years”.