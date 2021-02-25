Mumbai: An octogenarian man Maharashtra’s Nalasopara had to be rushed to a hospital as he complained of high blood pressure after receiving an electricity bill of whopping Rs 80 crore. The man, Ganpat Naik who runs a rice-mill in Nirmal village was left shocked when he received his power bill amount of Rs 80 crore and his existing heart condition resulted in worsening his health. Ganpat’s grandson said that they were working at the mill when they got the bill and soon after getting the bill, Naik’s blood pressure shot up and he was rushed to a hospital for check-up. Also Read - Woman Vs Woman Fight Video Goes Viral, After Baghpat's 'Einstein Chacha' with Quirky Hairstyle Sparks Memes

The 80-year-old man's grandson Niraj said, "At first, I thought they have sent us the entire district's bill. We rechecked and it was only our bill. We got scared because the electricity board has started recovering dues and arrears from everyone for the lockdown period."

However, later, it was revealed that the sky-high amount mentioned in the bill was a result of a clerical error on part of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The MSEDCL said the bill was corrected soon.

An electricity board official, Surendra Monere said, “The agency had made a bill of nine digits instead of six digits. While we were rerunning the bill and making corrections, the agency went on and issued the bill to Naik. We have studied their electricity meter and given them a fresh bill of six digits. They are satisfied now.”

Meanwhile, the news of the Rs 80 crore electricity bill spread like fire in the entire area and later it also took the internet by storm.