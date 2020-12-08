New Delhi: At a time when thousands of farmers were holding the Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, this family in Punjab asked their relatives and friends to donate money for the agitating farmers instead of giving them wedding gifts, a video showed. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Fails to Make Visible Impact on Commerce, Transport, Banking Across India

As per the updates from the video, it was seen that the family installed a special donation box inside the venue and appealed from the dance floor to make generous donations.

"Instead of paying us 'shagun' money for the couple, please donate for the farmers protesting in Delhi. This money will be used to provide food, warm clothes and other essentials to the farmers," an announcer was heard as saying in the video.

Farmers on Tuesday held Bharat Bandh to push for a repeal of the new farm laws. The day-long strike disrupted life in myriad ways with shops closed, transport affected and protesters squatting on roads and train tracks in several places, though many states remained largely unaffected.

Emergency services were exempted and banks, too, continued operations as the pan-India shutdown, backed by most opposition parties and trade unions, rolled out noisily but peacefully with its impact felt in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, the epicentre of the snowballing protests, as well as in states such as Odisha, Maharashtra and Bihar.

In several parts of the country, including in BJP-ruled Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, life continued unimpeded.