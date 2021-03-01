New Delhi: A video of fearless cat scaring away a black bear standing outside the door of a house in a hilly area is making round in the internet. In the video, one can see the bear in the porch lumbering about and sniffing stuff near the glass door while cat sits quietly inside the house staring at the bear. In the very next moment, the cat walks towards the glass door and when the bear comes close to the door, the cat jumps scaring the bear away from the porch. The cat successfully managed to scare the bear as it can be seen in shock and running away immediately. Also Read - Gujarat Local Bodies Polls: Counting of Votes For 8,235 Seats to be Held on Tuesday

While the video is just few seconds long, that's all the time the cat needed to charge the door and send the bear running in the other direction.

The video reportedly was trending over the web few years back and it has made its way back to the internet after it was shared on Twitter by a user recently. The video is of a the cat named Nani who comes face-to-glass-door-to-face — with a black bear which wandered onto her porch.

After the video went viral, Nani’s owner said, “She’s not usually the heroic type. She’s really such a fraidy-cat most of the time. I don’t know what got into her.”

Watch the video here: