Football Queen Viral Video: In a video that is winning the hearts of the netizens, a woman is seen playing with football at various locations. Céline Dept (21-years-old) is seen displaying her impeccable stunts with football. She doesn’t do much in the video but her playfulness and style will definitely leave you speechless. Also Read - Ship Floating in Sky in Viral Optical Illusion Leaves Netizens Stunned

In the first clip, Céline– dressed in red tights and a black sweatshirt– is seen aiming to get the ball across the window of the parked car. Cut to another clip where the woman could be seen hitting the ball over and above the goalpost. The next clip shows the woman standing on the street, targeting the ball at the wall only for it to bounce back to land in her open-zipped backpack. Impressive, right? You can hear the song ‘Level up’ by Ciara playing in the background.

The video then follows the woman at various other locations, leaving the viewers speechless with her skills. The woman is surely a freestyling queen. Notably, the video has received immense love from the netizens. The video will surely inspire many to take up the game of football.

WATCH THIS VIRAL VIDEO HERE: