New Delhi: This story will probably remind you of 2004-film 'The Terminal', in which Tom Hanks, was forced to live at an airport after his passport became invalid. Though that was imaginary, the real version of it played out in Delhi! Turns out just like Hank, a German man was stuck at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for the past 55 days.

He had been here since March 18 as India started imposing international travel restrictions.

As per a Hindustan Times report, 40-year-old Edgard Ziebat got stranded at the transit while on his way from Hanoi to Istanbul on March 18 when India decided to stop all in and outbound flights to Turkey in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ziebart was left stranded and could not exit the airport as he did not have an Indian visa. More so, he had a criminal record in his home country and the Indian government refused to take custody of him and denied him a visa.

With nowhere left to go, he made the airport his home

“He has spending day, eating at some of the fast-food outlets still in operation within the terminal, interacting with housekeeping and security staff, taking walks within the transit area, and using the airport’s washrooms and toilets,” said another official to HT.

Airport authorities also helped him by providing him with a recliner, mosquito net, food and other basic essential items.

Finally, his ordeal came to an end on May 12, when he left for Amsterdam in a KLM Airlines relief flight, after testing negative for coronavirus.