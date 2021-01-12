New Delhi: When we speak of a bread slice, the first thing that comes to one’s mind is its square shape. However, a Twitter user has recently shared an image of a long horizontally sliced piece of bread, and netizens can’t stop speaking about their feelings about the same. Also Read - Chennai Man Collects Rare Currency Notes from 410 Countries, Sets New Record
Soon after the photo was shared on the micro-blogging site, it went viral and managed to garner nearly 600k likes and over 62k retweets. The bread slice's image was shared by one Josh who captioned the post, "Can't stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread". He further went on to write, "Aye, you got any uhhh ..Long bread".
The viral snapshot left people utterly baffled and confused as they started sharing memes about it and wrote comments like, “This makes me really uncomfortable, and I don’t know why”, “But… how do you eat that?”
Let us have a look at some of the comments people wrote for this horizontally sliced bread piece: