New Delhi: When we speak of a bread slice, the first thing that comes to one's mind is its square shape. However, a Twitter user has recently shared an image of a long horizontally sliced piece of bread, and netizens can't stop speaking about their feelings about the same.

Soon after the photo was shared on the micro-blogging site, it went viral and managed to garner nearly 600k likes and over 62k retweets. The bread slice's image was shared by one Josh who captioned the post, "Can't stop thinking about this horizontally cut bread". He further went on to write, "Aye, you got any uhhh ..Long bread".

The viral snapshot left people utterly baffled and confused as they started sharing memes about it and wrote comments like, “This makes me really uncomfortable, and I don’t know why”, “But… how do you eat that?”

Let us have a look at some of the comments people wrote for this horizontally sliced bread piece:

just spend the last half hours trying to determine if a vertical slice or a horizontal slice has more crust and somehow we ended up doing surface area instead of a perimeter problem 🥴 pic.twitter.com/4mBpQyhcyP — Stormy 🌙✨ (@stormoomoo) January 11, 2021

Sooo I worked on a bread line and it looks like the bread got fed into the blades the wrong way 🤣👌 — bIm✊🏽✊🏿✊🏻 | Korik🎄🎃 (@korsithkoris) January 11, 2021

This makes me really uncomfortable and I don’t know why — Grace (@12ftskelton) January 10, 2021

Why was my initial reaction “ew” to this pic.twitter.com/GXP6pn1mPI — i’m your daddy now (@bodylikeagave) January 11, 2021