Melbourne: In uncertain and stressful times like these, it's only through love and hope that we can move ahead. One such picture of two penguins, exemplifying hope has gone viral on social media and is making people emotional.

Matt, a Twitter user, on April 19 shared a screenshot of pictures clicked by a photographer named Tobias Baumgaertner which feature two fairy penguins standing side by side upon a rock, overlooking the Melbourne skyline.

He captioned the image as “Couldn’t stop thinking about these penguins enjoying the Melbourne skyline together. So I found the original photographer and apparently they’re both widowed. I can’t handle it.”

Sharing the story behind it, photographer Tobias Baumgaertne explained the two penguins had apparently lost their respective partners, and had been watching the ‘dancing lights’ of the Melbourne skyline together. Though the click was captured about a year ago, he shared them once again so that people could enjoy the heartwarming moment during such times.

According to him, it was a volunteer who revealed that the white penguin was an “elderly lady” who lost her partner and the one to the left was a “younger male”, who lost its partner too.

“During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago,” Baumgaertner wrote on Instagram alongside the first two images.

He further wrote, ”The way that these two lovebirds were caring for one another stood out from the entire colony. While all the other penguins were sleeping or running around, those two seemed to just stand there and enjoy every second they had together, holding each other in their flippers and talking about penguin stuff”.