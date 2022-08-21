Viral News: A pharmacist’s unique and out-of-the box wedding card has left the internet impressed including businessman and chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka. Goenka, who is known for his witty and funny tweets, recently shared a picture of an innovative wedding invitation which is sure to intrigue you as well. The pharmacist has designed the card in such a way that it looked like the back of a strip of tablets. However, instead of information and advisories, the strip mentions the time, date of the wedding, name and details of the bride, groom, their families as well scripted on it. The bride and groom identified as Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari respectively are set to tie the knot on September 5. “All friends and relatives don’t miss my wedding function,” read the warning section.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Groom Is Happy To Get A Young Bride, Netizens Feel Sorry For Her. Watch

“A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days,” Goenka wrote in the caption.

See the picture here:

A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…. pic.twitter.com/VrrlMCZut9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 20, 2022

Netizens loved the creative wedding invitation and heaped praises on the pharmacist. “Uniqueness at extraordinary level, wrote one user while another jokingly commented, “Hope they won’t feed pills for feast!” A third wrote, “The Tamizh intellect and their creativity at its best,” while a fourth said, “Hope and wish this relation doesn’t has expiry.”

While B Ezhilarasan, is an Assistant Professor in a pharmacy college, the bride, M Vasanthakumari, is an Assistant Professor in a nursing college