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This is AI: Internet in disbelief at managers finely detailed response to employees request to care of 7-month-old

‘This is AI’: Internet in disbelief at manager’s ‘finely detailed’ response to employee’s request to care of 7-month-old

Viral post: Manager's response to employee's request wins hearts. Scroll down to read it.

'This is AI': Internet in disbelief at manager's response to employee's request to care for 7-month-old

Viral News: When people often struggle to find a work-life balance in India, a post on Reddit has gone viral. It’s because when social media often remains flooded with rants regarding their managers, this post highlights the support and understanding of a manager to help an employee care for their 7-month-old baby. You can check the viral Reddit post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post features a conversation between a manager and an employee. The post was shared by a man whose wife works from the office and who himself works from home. The couple had hired a nanny to care for their 7-month-old baby, who was supposed to leave around 4:30 PM. The wife had to come home at almost 7:30 PM. As a result, the man messaged his manager, highlighting the issue and stating that he would later compensate for the hours. Surprisingly, the manager readily agrees to the proposal and tells him to simply add ‘OOO’ in his work calendar to avoid any confusion later.

The man adds, “While we long for being close to our family, amazing Indian food and that “traditional vibe” during festivals, this is one of the reasons why I don’t think I can work in India EVER!! The level of freedom and work culture you get abroad is just next level! I can work at any time and no one is going to come asking questions about my commitment. Because there is so much trust, it only motivates me to do better and I always make sure I over-deliver at work.”

Viral post

Redditor:

Hi, I wanted to let you know about my work calendar setting today. We have a nanny for our 7-month-old baby, and she will be leaving at 4:30 PM (Eastern Time), so I will be out of the office each day from 4:30-7:30 PM to care for the baby. I plan to make up this time either at night or by starting my day earlier, depending on my schedule. I hope this adjustment works for you and the team. Please let me know if you have any concerns.

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Manager’s reply:

Hi…, this is wonderful! I hope your baby enjoys spending time with the nanny and quickly learns many new things. Thank you for sharing this update. To avoid any misunderstandings or scheduling conflicts, I suggest blocking this time as OOO in your calendar. This will help prevent any potential issues.

How’s social media reacting?

The Reddit users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Good that you have a wonderful manager! Wish more of em are there!” and another wrote, “Save this manager from all evil to serve humanity!”

The third comment read, “This is AI.”

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