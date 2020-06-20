Stirring a Twitter storm for filing a charge sheet against DS Bindra, the Sikh man who sold his flat to set up a langar for anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi Police has drawn flak from the netizens. Many pointed out how Delhi Police had failed to produce a chargesheet in case of terror accused, suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh, who has now been granted bail. Also Read - 'People Say Won't Get Tested For Coronavirus': AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Delhi L-G's Institutional Isolation Order

DSP Singh had already allegedly admitted to having been paid Rs 12 lakh to ferry the terrorists, one of whom, Naveed Babu, a cop-turned-terrorist, was involved in the killings of non-local workers last October in South Kashmir, which were carried out to drive non-locals out of Kashmir and target the apple industry after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by the Centre on August 5. He was arrested by J&K police while transporting three people including two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and Irfan Amad to Jammu on January 11 this year. Singh had also been named by Afzal Guru in the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament but since the Delhi Police was not able to file a charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest, he has now been released on bail.

On the other hand, Delhi Police has now charged DS Bindra with an FIR and drawn a chargesheet against him for the death of constable Ratan Lal in the Delhi riots of February 2020. An advocate based out of Delhi, Bindra had grabbed headlines earlier for selling his flat to set up a Langar or public kitchen, to provide food to those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh and even at Chandbagh in the capital.

A report in The Quint asserted that Bindra denied being part of any political outfit. He told the news agency, “What wrong have I committed? Is serving langar a crime? All I did was to put up a Langar. I only did what my faith taught me, what our Gurus taught us. I don’t understand why I am being targeted because of that.” Outraging against the Delhi Police’s “hypocrisy”, the netizens poured in support for Bindra on the micro-blogging site where they trended “StandWithDSBindra”.

While one user wrote, “This is crazy! DS Bindra, an advocate based in Delhi who came into light after setting up a Langar in Shaheen bagh protest has been named in the delhi riots charge-sheet by the delhi police…#StandWithDSBindra (sic)”, another tweeted, “If you remember DS Bindra, the Sikh man who sold his flat to set up langar for Muslims protesting against the citizenship amendment act, you should know that he has been rewarded for doing so. He has been framed for killing the @DelhiPolice personnel, to send a message to all (sic)” and yet another lashed, “DR Bindra – Sold his flat for langar to feed the Anti-CAA activists -Delhi Police files charge sheet against him. Davinder Singh -Sold his nation and helped the terrorist in Pulwama Attack -Delhi Police didn’t file charge sheet against him. #StandWithDSBindra (sic)”

Based on the testimonies of constables Sunil and Gyan Singh, who were reportedly beat officers in the area, the Delhi Police’s charge sheet on FIR No. 60 stated, “They are beat officers and had been regularly visiting the protest site and according to them Salim Khan, Salim Munna, DS Bindra, Suleman Siddiqui, Ayub, Athar, Shahdab, Upasna, Ravish and others were organisers of the protest site.”