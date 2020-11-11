New Delhi: When Rapper Cardi B set out to promote her debut sneaker collection with Reebok, little did she know that she would end up being embroiled in controversy. It all started after pictures of the 28-year-old rapper posing as Hindu Goddess ‘Durga’, in a bid to promote her her Reebook collaboration, went viral. Also Read - Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan Accused of Contempt of Court For Visiting Durga Puja Pandal Despite HC Ban

The pictures, which were meant as a homage to Goddess Durga, show Cardi B as a warrior woman with eight hands, while holding a bright red pair of sneakers. Cardi captioned one picture, “So excited for my sneaker drop this Friday November 13th! Hope you guys love it!

Footwear News’ Instagram handle also shared the image of Cardi, captioning it, “If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star Cardi B makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with Reebok.”

However, Indians were not impressed and took serious offence at this representation of Goddess Durga. Many criticised Cardi for her bare bodied homage to the Goddess, while others were displeased that she was holding a show in her hand.

One user wrote, ”Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture.”

Another wrote, ”“So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. As a hindu, I want to say that, durga maa is never depicted bare bodied. Secondly it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga?”

Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture pic.twitter.com/ZLVcz0mBlB — Hana 🤍 (@MissAmericHANA) November 11, 2020

Cardi B out here thinking she's Ma Durga. Ma'am no, you aren't. Stop messing with others religion. And ofc yet AGAIN no one will give two fucks about this except for us. — মেঘলা☁️NCT 2020 (@xuxidesi) November 10, 2020

So some people are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. As a hindu, I want to say that, durga maa is never depicted bare bodied.

Secondly it is prohibited to wear shoes in a temple and this woman is holding a shoe on her hand depicting goddess Durga? pic.twitter.com/Dr45M4azmO — Isha⸆⸉ ᴺᴹ (Rt pinned pls) (@onlytearskaty) November 11, 2020

Cardi B using Durga Maa to sell trainers?? When are people gonna realise our gods and goddesses aren’t there to be mimicked… — Geeta💙ॐ (@GeetaChelseaFC) November 11, 2020

They're literally comparing The Goddess Durga to Cardi B..and they call it homage when they are just disrespecting the goddess and the culture — Isha⸆⸉ ᴺᴹ (Rt pinned pls) (@onlytearskaty) November 11, 2020

Shoe a fucking shoe do you know who durga maa is? This is disrespectful!!! Cardi it's a No. Never. Not. From us pic.twitter.com/VTbVluDsW0 — VON | DIWALI ERA✨ (@stylesfoursmile) November 11, 2020

People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that:

1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited

2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic

3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied

4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT. pic.twitter.com/K4QFa431tP — Aadi 𑁍 (@wotermelonsugrx) November 11, 2020

What do you think?