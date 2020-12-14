Needless to say, the year 2020 is full of bizarre events and mysterious happenings. In yet another peculiar incident, hundreds of pieces of precious gold and silver jewellery items have washed up on the shore of a small Venezuelan fishing village, intriguing people across the world. Since late September, villagers have found hundreds of pieces of gold and silver jewellery, ornaments, and golden nuggets that washed up on the shore, Daily Mail reported. Also Read - Newlywed Couple From Karnataka Skips Honeymoon & Cleans Up a Beach Instead, Gather 600 Kg Of Trash

It was in September that 25-year-old Yolman Lares found a gold medallion with an image of the Virgin Mary in Guaca and couldn’t believe his luck. ”I began to shake, I cried from joy. It was the first time something special has happened to me, ” Lares told The New York Times.

A local fish plant worker told the Times “This is God, setting his agenda.”

Lares shared the unbelievable news with his father-in-law, and gradually, the word spread around the village. Soon, 2,000 villagers joined in a frenzied treasure hunt, and searched and combed every area of the beach to find the fortune. Dozens of villagers said they had found at least one precious object, with one finding a gold ring and many have even sold their discoveries for as much as $1,500.

So far, no one has any idea as to where the gold came from and how it ended up scattered along a few hundred feet of the narrow beach. This miracle of sorts event comes at a time when the country is reeling from huge economic challenges amid Covid-19.

Guaca is located on the Caribbean Sea, which has historically made fishing and fish processing the center of its economy.