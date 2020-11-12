We don’t know what the future holds but right now rumours are abuzz that Melania Trump, former First Lady of the United States, is ‘counting the minutes’ to divorce her husband Donald Trump. According to a report published by The Daily Mail UK, incumbent First Lady is waiting for Trump “to concede defeat and leave the White House to end their 15-year-old marriage”. Calling their relationship a “transactional marriage”, the report noted that not all was well in between the Trumps. Also Read - Melania to Divorce Donald Trump? No Surprises Here Because Signs of an 'Unhappy Marriage' Were Always There!

Well, if that happens, Melania might receive a hefty sum in divorce settlement. In December last year, divorce lawyer Jacqueline Newman, a managing partner at Manhattan-based Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd, suggested Mrs Trump could receive about $50 million.

Newman told Town & Country: “In this situation, if she has $50 million, she can afford to buy something. But $50 million, while it’s definitely a lot of money, in New York City, for what she’s used to, she wouldn’t be able to replicate what she has now. He probably had a good sense of what kind of lifestyle they’d be living, so I would imagine the payout would be fairly generous.

As per a Mirror report, this amount is said to be far more than what Trump’s first two wives Ivana and Marla Maples received. Ivana reportedly received $14 million, a mansion in Connecticut and an apartment in Trump Plaza as part of their divorce while Maples received a $2 million settlement.

It is also being said that Melania had negotiated a post-nuptial agreement to give the couple’s son Barron an equal share of the Trump fortune.

Donald Trump first met Melania at a party in Manhattan in 1998 and in 2005, the two tied the knot and had their son Barron in 2006. Donald Trump has five children from three wives, and ten grandchildren.