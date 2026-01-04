Home

Viral

THIS is Indias only free train where passengers dont need a ticket to travel, runs from..., its name is..

THIS is India’s only free train where passengers don’t need a ticket to travel, runs from…, its name is..

The train, Bhakra-Nangal train, offers free rides over a 13-kilometer route between Nangal in Punjab and Bhakra in Himachal Pradesh.

One of the biggest and busiest railway systems in the world is the Indian Railways, which is frequently referred to as the “Backbone of India”. It connects several cities, towns, and villages; therefore, it facilitates the passage of passengers and freight each day. As being the “Lifeline of the nation”, the Indian Railways is essential for India’s economic growth, trade, and daily life.

There are many types of trains available to meet various needs, such as Vande Bharat Express for high-speed travel, Rajdhani Express connecting the National Capital and State Capitals, Shatabdi and Duronto Express for fast travel between cities, and Local and Regular Passenger trains for shorter distances. These train varieties provide huge support and benefit to millions of rail passengers each day, providing them with the basic means to continue their lives.

For over 75 years, a train in India has provided free rides to its passengers. Passengers have not paid a single rupee for their journey on this train. This is not the result of a mistake, a subsidy mistake, or anything like that. This has been purposely done and continues to be done for many decades. Let’s find out what train this is and why this free ride is available.

The train is the Bhakra-Nangal train. The train, Bhakra-Nangal train, offers free rides over a 13-kilometer route between Nangal in Punjab and Bhakra in Himachal Pradesh. In 1948, this free train service began its operations. The Indian government at this time was in the process of building various large-scale infrastructure projects throughout newly independent India. This particular railway was put into place to assist with the transportation of workers, engineers, and heavy equipment to construct the Bhakra Nangal Dam.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Even after the completion of the construction of the dam, this service quickly became a major part of the life of the people in this area. The Bhakra Beas Management Board intentionally made it a point to maintain the railway service in the same manner that it was originally intended to operate (i.e., at no cost to the riders).

The primary motive for introducing free trains is to enhance tourism in the area of the Bhakra Dam. Management wants to facilitate tourism for all across the country, encouraging them to visit this historic site easily. In addition, the train has become an integral daily schedule for employees of BBMB, students who attend school, college, and people from the villages surrounding Bhakra. For many locals, the Train is the primary mode of travel between the Town of Nangal and Bhakra.

Unlike typical train travel operated by the IR, this service is not funded through ticket revenue. This train operates over a distance of 13 km using a diesel engine and wooden coaches. The Bhakra-Nangal train leaves the Nangal Railway Station every day at 7:05 AM, arriving in Bhakra at 8:20 AM. In its return journey, the train departs Nangal at 3:05 PM and arrives back at the station in Bhakra at 4:20 PM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.