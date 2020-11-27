As thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab marched towards Delhi to protest against three farm laws, they were welcomed with water cannons and lathi charge, in an attempt to dissuade them. But undeterred, farmers have not stopped marching and have vowed to continue agitations unless the government scraps these laws. Also Read - Tear Gas, Water Cannons: 10 Pictures & Videos to Show How Farmers Who Feed Us Are Being Treated | Watch

In the midst of all this, mosques in Delhi have now come forward to organize food for the farmers, depicting that humanity is above everything.

Twitter user Mohammad Ajmal Khan shared a picture and wrote, ”Several Mosques in Delhi have organized food for the farmers arriving from Punjab and other states. Farmers stood by our side during CAA-NRC now it’s our turn for the sake of humanity. This very compassion & unity is bothering the intolerant rulers.”

Several Mosques in Delhi have organized food for the farmers arriving from Punjab and other states. Farmers stood by our side during CAA-NRC now it's our turn for the sake of humanity. This very compassion & unity is bothering the intolerant rulers +#FarmersProtest #DelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/7CzJNJQ9GM — Mohammad Ajmal Khan (@MohdAjmalKhan06) November 27, 2020

Social activist Nadeem Khan also wrote how arrangement of food is being made in several mosques of Delhi and shared a number in case farmers need to contact them.Notably kitchens to prepare food have been set up at several mosques across Delhi and the organisers plan to continue this free delivery of food as long as the situation demands, Clarion India reported.

Food Arrangements has been made for the Farmers .

Please Contact on the number given below. #StandWithFarmers pic.twitter.com/NgaALVa1LU — तमन्ना ( تمنا ) (@TamannaUAH) November 26, 2020

The hopeful news amid the chaos have warmed people’s hearts, who are now hailing India’s unity in diversity. One user wrote, ”MashAllah! Humanity above all. It’s time to serve the givers aka farmers.”

See a few reactions here:

This is exactly the unity in diversity that the present government is scared of and wants to destroy.#FarmersProtest #UnityInDiversity#UnitedWeStand https://t.co/InObv2BXAR — The India Alliance (@IndiaSolNW) November 27, 2020

What a Day in the history of India. Farmers are being treated as militants. Had the government done so much arrangements on the borders the situation would have been different. Harmless farmers, food providers of the nation. All of them are united.#shameonPM https://t.co/JXoobetfGJ — tanu (@taranjitkaur910) November 27, 2020

Propped on tractors and trucks, bikes, and many on bicycles and foot these marchers have started from six states, including the neighbouring Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan besides Kerala. The marches have been planned for two months to press the central government to repeal the recently enacted farm laws.