‘This is New Delhi, this is urine tea’: Chinese vloggers falsely claim Dhaka’s impoverished neighborhoods are in India

Reports reveal over 150 Chinese creators filmed in Dhaka's impoverished areas, falsely passing off the footage as New Delhi to target India's image.

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Children play on rail lines near their slum houses in Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, on Nov. 18, 2017. (IANS image)

Dhaka: A major digital misinformation network has been uncovered in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, where over 150 Chinese nationals were caught filming and livestreaming from economically disadvantaged neighborhoods while falsely presenting them as parts of New Delhi, India. According to several reports, the creators recorded footage of local slums and made disparaging comments regarding India’s living standards, sanitation, food habits and poverty metrics. The deliberate geopolitical distortion has raised serious concerns among intelligence and digital monitoring agencies over coordinated online propaganda targeted at damaging India’s global reputation.

Misleading portrayal of India

The misleading portrayal has sparked concerns over the deliberate distortion of geographical locations and the possible use of deceptive online content to create negative perceptions about India among international audiences. The incident underscored the growing threat posed by misinformation and manipulated content on social media, where sensationalised posts can spread widely before their authenticity is established.

Read more: Big action in Tripura man racial abuse case as Delhi Police registers FIR after viral video row

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Chinese livestreamers are filming slums in Dhaka and, according to a pharmacy owner here, selling it to Chinese viewers as “India” Empty Indian-branded soap and shampoo boxes lined up at local pharmacies for 500 taka a day, streamed live on WeChat just to defame Indian product. Report From Bangladeshi Channel BanglaVision. — Shubho Shaha (@ishubhoshaha) November 10, 2026

The activities have reportedly been taking place in Dhaka’s Tekpara and Uttara areas for several months, with streamers remaining active from early morning until late at night. One Chinese woman identified as ‘Mianmian’, who claimed to be from China’s Sichuan province, livestreamed from beside a canal in Uttara Sector 12 of Dhaka on November 1. She reportedly presented the area to her online audience as New Delhi and described the residential buildings and surrounding areas as dirty, underdeveloped, and unhygienic.

“This is New Delhi. Their homes are extremely dirty. There isn’t even a fan inside the tin-roofed houses. This place is quite underdeveloped, dirty and unhygienic, and the law-and-order situation is poor,” leading Bangladeshi daily ‘Prothom Alo’ quoted her as saying. In another instance, a Chinese national was seen live streaming from tea stalls in the Tekpara locality of Dhaka, making the offensive remarks that the tea consumed by locals was made using “cow urine”.

‘This is cow urine tea’: Chinese bloggers misrepresent India

“Look, they are drinking tea. Do you know what kind of tea this is? This is cow urine tea. They drink cow urine tea,” Prothom Alo quoted him as saying.

MEA responds to Chinese bloggers

#WATCH | Delhi: On Chinese vloggers reportedly livestreaming from slums in Dhaka, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, “We have seen media reports in this regard. Such efforts to present a distorted picture of any country are unfortunate. Insofar as efforts to buy foreign elements to portray Dhaka as Delhi are concerned, the peddling of false narratives only undermines the credibility of those who are undertaking such actions and those who are behind them. And I would urge the authorities concerned to take action against such people.” — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2026

(With inputs from agencies)