Home

Viral

This isnt a house, its a bunker! Even British couldnt move a single brick 200 years ago, it is in...

This isn’t a house, it’s a bunker! Even British couldn’t move a single brick 200 years ago, it is in…

A 200-year-old house built in Singhpur village of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh is still in the news for its strength and history. The special thing about this house is that even the bullets fired by the British officer Lord Fisher could not damage this house.

This isn't a house, it's a bunker! Even the British couldn't move a single brick 200 years ago. How did it become so strong without rebar or cement? It is in... (AI generated image)

In Singhpur village, Naugaon district, Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, there’s a house that’s said to be around 200 years old. The uniqueness of this house lies not only in its age but also in its associated history.

Even today, the eighth generation of the Tiwari family lives in this house. Villagers are amazed to see this house, which remains in much the same condition as before, even after so many years. Shravan Tiwari, who belongs to a family of landlords, explains that his family ‘s history of landlordism stretches back generations. During the British era, his ancestors held the landownership of approximately five villages. Singhpur village was then part of the Chhatarpur princely state. His grandfather, great-grandfather, and generations before them held landownership in this area.

Jagannath Prasad Tiwari built this house

Shravan Tiwari explains that his ancestor, Jagannath Prasad Tiwari, commissioned this house. Cement and rebar weren’t used at the time, so this house was constructed with lime and bricks. Built nearly 200 years ago, this house was a three-story structure, a distinction considered significant in those days. Beautiful statues of gods and goddesses were carved outside the house, and a large, sturdy door was installed at the main entrance, which remains intact today.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to folklore, a British officer fired bullets. Shravan Tiwari explains that on January 14, 1931, when the Jallianwala Bagh-like incident occurred in Singhpur village, the British opened fire on the village. Lord Fisher, the political agent of Naugaon, personally fired bullets towards this house. Surprisingly, despite the heavy gunfire, the walls of this house remained undamaged.

Seven generations have lived in this house. According to the Tiwari family, seven generations have lived in this house, and now the eighth generation is living here. No major renovations have been done in this house over the years because there was no need for them. Shravan Tiwari explains that in ancient times, houses made of lime and wood provided coolness in the summer. This is why even today, there is no need for coolers or fans in this house during the summer. Even during the rainy season, water does not seep through the walls of this house. This is why this 200-year-old house still stands strong and remains a unique example of history.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.