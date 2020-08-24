We don’t know how this works but a Japan company has thought of something spooky to take people’s minds off the coronavirus pandemic. The production company named Kowagarasetai – (Scare Squad) is reportedly putting on 15-minute shows, wherein customers are put in coffins surrounded by chainsaw-wielding zombies. Also Read - Children in this Remote Maharashtra Village Speak Japanese, Thanks to their Passion for Robotics

Organized at a garage in Tokyo, people can lie in a 2-metre windowed box, listening to a horror story, watching actors perform and getting poked with fake hands and squirted with water, as per Reuters.

“The pandemic is stressful, and we hope people can get a bit of relief by having a good scream,” said Kenta Iwana, the coordinator of the company.

A drive-in haunted house in Tokyo offers social-distanced scares. pic.twitter.com/fnoT8KRXTm — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 19, 2020

According to AP, the guests will get to experience spine chilling horror amid the pandemic and will have the option to flee if frightened during the performance.

As per the group, the customers can “ scream inside their cars, customers can scream as loudly as they like.”

Throughout the pandemic, many people have turned to such horror entertainment as a way to have fun while social distancing. Many customers say that such shows and activities help them get rid of their stress.

“We needed to have something that we could take anywhere, and coffins are easy to move. All you need to do is put them in a dark room. It’s good business for us and satisfying for our customers,” said Iwana.