This KitKat Dosa With Cheese Toppings Is Too Hard To Digest

And, now, the traditional dosa recipe has come under the radar of bizarre food combinations.

Brace yourself for a new twist!

South Indian dishes are pure love. And, dosa stands as the most loved snack time option. A piping hot dosa served with sambhar and coconut chutney has the power to captivate your taste buds. Yummilicious, did we hear? Over the years, we have seen quite a few additions to this quintessential South Indian delight. And, now, the traditional dosa recipe has come under the radar of bizarre food combinations. Brace yourself for a new twist! A vendor has come forward with a unique experiment to add chocolate and cheese filling to a dosa. The bizarre experiment has left the Internet divided and people can’t digest it.

The clip opens to the vendor spreading the dosa batter on a hot pan. He then adds chocolate syrup and grated cheese. It doesn’t end here. He also tops it with Kit Kat. The vendor then makes pocket-side rolls and serves them with oodles of cheese and chocolate syrup.

“Is Dosa Ko Kya Naam Doge? reads the caption of the video.

The clip has become an instant hit on social media. The comment section is flooded with a plethora of reactions. While a few seem to be intrigued by the unique concoction, others are disappointed and uncomfortable watching the video. A user called it a “slow poison”. Another added, “Brown rang da dosa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodler (@realfoodler)



Earlier, a video of a vendor preparing weird chole bhature ice cream had gone viral. It sent shockwaves through the internet. In the clip, the person is chopping the bhatura into small pieces and adding chole masala, pickled carrot, and a green chilly. He, then, went on to add a liquid ice cream mixture to freeze the contents. And, after achieving the desired ice cream texture, he rolls out the dish which is nothing but bizarre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cravings (@cravingseverytime)



The experimental recipe left chole bhature lovers intrigued. Expressing their disappointment, a user said, “Isse achha to mai Sooryavansham wali kheer kha loon.” Another resorted to a humorous approach to take a dig saying, “Isse achha to mai Sooryavansham wali kheer kha loon.”

