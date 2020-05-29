Buxar: Authorities at a quarantine centre in Bihar’s Buxar were left baffled after they discovered a man with an unusual appetite! According to reports, a quarantined migrant worker, identified as Anup Ojha, eats 40 rotis in breakfast and 10 plates of rice for lunch. Also Read - Bajrang Dal Demands Resignation of CEO After Vaishno Devi Shrine Served Sehri-Iftari to Quarantined Muslims in Ramadan 2020 Amid COVID-19

Many members at the facility said that sometime back when ‘litti’ was cooked and distributed among the inmates, Ojha had stunned everyone by consuming 83 of them!

District officials are now at their wits’ end after the cook threw up his hands in frustration. Following the cook’s refusal to make 40 rotis daily for him, now rice is being served to him during both breakfast and lunch.

Due to his large diet, a shortage of food grains and other food supplies was reported following which administrative officials paid a visit to the centre. Though they were quite surprised by the amount of food he consumes in a day, they decided to let him eat as he pleases.

“Ojha’s quarantine period is about to end. We have instructed the cook that he should not be deprived of food. Nor there should be any slash in his diet. Let him have whatever he wants,” Deccan Herald quoted the officials as saying.