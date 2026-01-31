Home

He has received wealth and fame from YouTube that remains just a dream for many.

New Delhi: YouTube has made countless people famous. Not only famous, but also millionaires. YouTube has showered them with so much wealth that they probably wouldn’t have been able to accumulate it even with a regular job. It has taken YouTubers to great heights. Sourav Joshi is one such person. Sourav, 26, has received wealth and fame from YouTube that remains just a dream for many. He is a resident of Uttarakhand and earns more than one crore rupees every year from YouTube.

Considered India’s number 1 vlogger

Sourav Joshi is considered the country’s number 1 daily life vlogger. He got his education in a typical middle-class family. His father worked as a carpenter and his mother managed the household. His father, Harinder Joshi, had to move to several cities in search of stable employment. Because of this, Saurav had to change schools several times until the 12th grade. A large part of his education was spent in Hisar, Haryana. After facing some difficulties after 12th grade, Saurav returned home, where he started drawing. At his brother’s suggestion, Joshi started a YouTube channel in 2017.

The start was not easy

Sourav’s start on YouTube was not easy. He faced difficulties in establishing his identity on YouTube. He tried several names for his channel but finally settled on ‘Sourav Joshi Vlogs’. Without getting discouraged by the lack of recognition in the initial days, Joshi continued his work, driven by his strong desire for fame and fortune.

The video that changed it all

Despite uploading over 250 videos on his art and sketching channel, Sourav’s subscriber count remained stagnant at around 3,000 to 4,000. Undeterred by this slow online growth, the YouTuber’s decision to feature all his family members in a vlog in 2019 completely transformed his social media career.

Desi audiences loved his style, the simplicity of his videos, and the relatable “middle-class” family content. With a newfound viral identity and a dedicated audience who consistently watched his family vlogs, Joshi set an ambitious goal during the 2020 global COVID pandemic. He aimed to post a vlog every single day for 365 days without fail. This decision changed his life. It led to a massive surge in new subscribers on his YouTube channel. By 2021, he had become one of the fastest-growing vloggers in India.

Sourav’s earnings

Sourav Joshi lives a lavish life. He is currently building a large house for his family and owns an impressive collection of cars. Saurav’s earnings are often a topic of discussion. Seeing his cars, the luxurious house under construction, and his millions of subscribers, people often wonder how much he actually earns from YouTube.

