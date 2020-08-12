It is only with kindness and generosity that the world can survive and a shining example of it is a young man from Punjab’s Mohali. Winning hearts online with his initiative, Sandeep Kumar runs a mobile library and provides books and study material to children living in slums. Also Read - This Maharashtra Village Doesn't Sell Milk, But Distributes it for Free of Cost; Know Why

Living in abject poverty, many students can’t buy books and stationery due to the financial condition of their families, and Sandeep wanted to help such students. The 28-year-old, who runs an NGO named as “Open Eye Foundation’, goes door-to-door to collect books for poor children.

Talking to ANI about the initiative, he said, “I was a teacher at a school, but then I realised students don’t have basic things, such as pencils & notebooks. That’s when I decided to help them this way.”

Punjab: Sandeep Kumar from Mohali runs a mobile library & provides books/study material to children living in slums; says, “I was a teacher at a school, but then I realised students don't have basic things, such as pencils & notebooks. That's when I decided to help them this way" pic.twitter.com/LTNnX2Hhg3 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Pencils, pens, crayons, tiffin boxes, school bags, notebooks, registers and textbooks are also being made available free of cost.

After the session is over, the children return the books so that other students can use them. Sandeep has urged others also to donate old books for needy students. If you too wish to donate old and forgotten books you don’t need anymore, you can check out their website.

Apart from that, his foundation also works towards bringing awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Social media was touched by this kind man’s gesture and lauded him for his selfless act.

