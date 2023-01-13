Home

This ‘Morning Chai’ Pic Of Man Goes Viral. Internet Is Irked!

A photo of "morning tea" shared by a man on Twitter has gone viral. The internet has gone bonkers over the colour of the tea.

New Delhi: A cup of ‘chai’ (tea) works as an elixir guranteed to lower stress and anxiety for many. The “Want to grab a cup of chai?” has brought aquintances closer and worked wonders to break that barrier for many colleagues in office. ‘Chai breaks’ are real when you are stuck in a 9-hour job hooked into your computer. You see, chai is not simply a cup of tea. But its an emotion.

Some may prefer strong cup of tea while others like it mild with or without sugar. A photo of “morning tea” shared by a man on Twitter has gone viral. The internet has gone bonkers over the colour of the tea.

“Good morning, morning tea. Aap ke yahan chai ko kya bolte hain (What do you call tea in your region)?,” the caption of the post read. The photo was not received well on Twitter.

“Ye Chai kis angle se hai😂,” a Twitterati commented.

Another user commented, “Sir aap ko bhi Chai bol kar Horlicks thoosa ja raha hai? I did that to my kids all their childhood.”

After being trolled for sharing the picture, Rahul Verma later posted, “kuch logon ko meri chai pasand kyon nahee aa rahi.. itni tasty toh hai 🤔”

Good morning, morning tea 🔥

Aap ke yahan chai ko kya bolte hain 😊 pic.twitter.com/yZ3MQFziNE — rahul verma (@rahulverma08) January 11, 2023

So how do you prefer your tea? Tell us in the comments section below!