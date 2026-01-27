Home

This mountain in Jharkhand tells you whether a woman is carrying a son or a daughter, you’ll be blown away by this fascinating story

There's a village in India where people believe that a mountain itself reveals whether a woman is carrying a son or a daughter. It may sound strange, but villagers claim this tradition has been going on for nearly 400 years.

People around the world have varying beliefs about superstition. In many places, people take these beliefs so seriously that they even risk their lives. In some places, incidents like sacrifice have even been reported in the name of superstition. However, the case being discussed here is considered not just a superstition but an ancient tradition by the local people.

Usually, only doctors can determine whether a baby is a boy or a girl through examination, and even that is prohibited by law. However, there is a village where people believe that a mountain itself can tell whether the fetus is a boy or a girl. It may sound strange, but villagers claim that this tradition has been going on for nearly 400 years, and people still fully believe in it.

This story is from Khukhara village, located in the Lohardaga district of Jharkhand. While sex determination during pregnancy is a crime, this village holds a different belief. People here believe that a crescent-shaped shape on a hill reveals whether the unborn child will be a boy or a girl. It is said that this tradition originated during the reign of King Chintamani Sharan Nath Shahdev, the last ruler of the Naga dynasty.

Villagers say that whatever the mountain indicates, it proves true. Interestingly, despite the knowledge of gender, there is no discrimination here.

According to this tradition, women throw stones at the crescent moon shape from a set distance. If the stone lands within the crescent moon shape, it is considered a sign of a boy, while if it lands on the outside, it is believed to be a girl.

The villagers follow this tradition with complete faith, and they claim that the results often match, which has strengthened their faith. However, we do not confirm or endorse such beliefs.

