New Delhi: A video of a number of elderly people playing drums during their stay at a nursing home is going viral and winning hearts. The video is from a retirement living facility named ‘Green Country Village Senior Living’ in the United States. It was first posted by the living facility’s Facebook page with the caption, “More fun at Drum Exercise class! We don’t own the rights to the song. (But we DO own the rights to a good time! )”. Also Read - Singapore Zoo Welcomes Country's First Artificially Conceived Lion Cub Named 'Simba' | Watch

“These active seniors are having fun, exercising and staying safe during the pandemic,” the post read further. Also Read - This State will Soon Get a Museum to Showcase Tales of some Dreaded Dacoits

Ever since the 1.45 minute long video clip was posted it has received much love from netizens and has garnered thousand of likes, shares and comments on various social media platforms. Also Read - Mother Gets Shock of Her Life, Finds Dozens of Spiders in Her Daughter's Bedroom | WATCH

The video went even more viral after it was shared by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman on his Twitter handle. He shared the video captioning, “Needed this today”.

Needed this today. This nursing home has drum exercise classes for their residents — and they love absolutely love it…pic.twitter.com/VyQc43NS5e — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 30, 2021



Watch the video here:

Watching the video, social media users have made adorable comments like, “My prayer is that every elder in a facility would see this kind of love, compassion and interaction”, “Great video! Those seniors are lucky to have such a fun atmosphere!”