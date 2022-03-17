What is the first thing you see in this picture that is an optical illusion plus a personality test? It determines your biggest strength. The optical illusion is going viral on social media. The black and white image, which looks it’s from a children’s book, was shared by Your Tango.Also Read - Can You See All The Numbers In This Viral Optical Illusion?

Take a good look at the picture and notice the first thing that you see in it. Whatever you see first reveals a lot about your personality and best qualities. There are three things that you may have seen at first. Here's what they are and what they say about your personality traits.

Little girl

If the first thing you saw in the picture was a little girl staring into the forest then you have a unique gift. You tend to move past life’s difficulties and are able to overcome obstacles with comfort. Your youthful spirit makes them determined to face challenges other people might have struggled to. Your special perspective in life means they do not bow under pressure even under difficult circumstances.

Skull

Don’t worry if you see something sinister in the picture like a skull as it also means a good thing. Skulls have been used in art and literature to represent the power of the mind. If you saw the skull in the image first, it means your greatest strength is your intellectual power. In other words, you’re very smart. Your biggest strength lies in your deep thoughts.

Scenery

If you noticed the mysterious scenery first, it means your biggest strength is your ability to trust your instinct. In situations when others would panic you can always rely on your gut feeling because you know it will eventually be right. Even in difficult situations your instinct will always help you to make the right decision.